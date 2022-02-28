Bigg Boss Non-Stop: First nomination turns intense, Natraj & Chaitu break down due to body shaming allegation

Bigg Boss Non-Stop, the Telugu OTT version grandly began yesterday as Nagarjuna introduced 18 contestants. The former contestants, who entered the show are called warriors and newbies are called Challengers. The first nomination took place and turned out to be a big brawl.

Master Natraj, the former contestant of Season 5 got very emotional as RJ Chaitu nominated and accused him of body shaming. Nataraj justified that he did it just for 'fun'. Chaitu claimed that he has been facing body-shaming since childhood and can't tolerate it anymore.

Later, RJ Chaitu broke down when the former contestants, team warriors were nominated for 'trying to highlight' the body-shaming aspect citing it as a reason during the task instead of clarifying one on one with Natraj Master. Upon hearing this, Chaitu breaks down. Next, Natraj's master alleges Chaitu, Sravanthi and other newbies of preplanned targeting before entering in the house itself. However, all of them condemned the allegations.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Mumaith Khan, Mahesh Vitta, Ashu Reddy, Ariyana Glory, Akhil Sarthak, and Natraj entered the OTT version as Warriors.

