Bigg Boss Non-Stop: Nagarjuna looks dapper & promises full entertainment in OTT show; Teaser out

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has been hosting the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss, is back again to entertain with the OTT version. He returns to host the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu, Bigg Boss Non-Stop which is set to premiere Saturday, February 26. Today, the actor shared the teaser and promised non-stop entertainment.

Nagarjuna took to Twitter and shared the teaser of Bigg Boss Non-Stop. The actor looks dapper and set right excitement about the contestants. The show promises to be high on entertainment and entertainment only.

As per the latest reports, Nagarjuna is shooting for the launch episode and sequences involving interaction with the contestants entering the BB house.

Bigg Boss Non-Stop will stream on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The show will have 18 contestants, out of which will include former ones and newbies as well. According to reports, Bigg Boss Non-Stop is a 12-week season, unlike the TV version. The show will stream on the OTT platform 24x7 with host Nagarjuna Akkineni appearing on the weekend episodes to guide the contestants.

Meanwhile, recently, the Tamil OTT version, Bigg Boss Ultimate promo was also released to introduce Silambarasan as the new host of Bigg Boss Ultimate, OTT Tamil version. The actor has replaced Kamal Haasan after he quit due to work commitments.

