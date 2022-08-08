Bigg Boss OTT Kannada: First nominations of the season; Arya and Lokesh get into an ugly fight

The first season of OTT, Bigg Boss Kannada has went on air on Saturday, August 6. Host Kiccha Sudeep welcomed 16 contestants in the house namely Aryavardhan Guruji, Sonu Gowda, Roopesh Shetty, Spoorthi Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, Somanna Machimada, Uday Surya (Vivek), Jayshree Aradhya, Jashwanth Bopanna, Sanya Iyer, Arjun Ramesh, Chythraa Pothraj, Nandu, Kiran Yogeshwar, Lokesh, Akshatha Kuki, and Chaitra Halikere. Day 1 in the house began on Sunday with a lot of fun, drama and, nominations season's first fight too.

As per reports, Sonu Gowda, Spoorthy, Aryavardhan, Jayashree, Nandu -Jashwanth, Kiran, and Akshatha have been nominated for eviction in the first week. Anyway, these names are trending on social media for nominations. So let’s wait and watch whether any contestant is added to the nomination list.

The first fight in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house begun with Aryavardhan taking a jibe at Lokesh and mocking his misfortune. As per the latest promo, which the makers dropped sometime back, Arya is the first contestant to get into an argument with Lokesh. Arya interrupts when Lokesh recalls the worst phase of his life and says he is trying to gain sympathy votes with his sob story.

Unlike the TV version of Bigg Boss, the OTT edition will stream 24/7, and fans of the show would be able to enjoy all the action and drama inside the BB house throughout the day and night. Bigg Boss OTT Kannada is available for streaming live on Voot. Highlights from the last 24 hours will then be presented as a 90-minute episode each day at the same time for six weeks.

