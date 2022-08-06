Bigg Boss OTT Kannada to premiere on August 6; Host Kiccha Sudeep gives a sneak peek into the house

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada is all set to launch tomorrow. Kiccha Sudeep is hosting the OTT version as well and fans are eagerly waiting for the premiere, which will begin on August 6, evening 7 PM onwards. Unlike the TV version of Bigg Boss, the OTT edition will stream 24/7, and fans of the show would be able to enjoy all the action and drama inside the BB house throughout the day and night.

Ahead of the grand launch, today the makers shared a video of host Kiccha Sudeep giving a Bigg Boss home tour to the audiences. Bigg Boss house, which is situated in the Innovative Film city, Bidadi, is all decked up with a new makeover. This time, the house looks more colorful than ever before with bright colours that look vibrant and cheerful. Host Kiccha Sudeep offered prayers for the well-being of the contestants to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in the house.

Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will premiere on Voot on Saturday, August 6, at 7 pm. The opening episode is expected to be a star-studded and grand affair. Sudeep will introduce the contestants during the same. Highlights from the last 24 hours will then be presented as a 90-minute episode each day at the same time for six weeks. However, audiences can also watch the contestants all day on Live on Voot.

The contestants' list has been kept a secret from the fans till now. The names of the participants will be revealed during the show's premiere with Sudeep taking on the hosting duties. However, a list of expected contestants has been out and Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will feature 16 contestants including Namrata Gowda, Tharun Chandra, Rekha Vedhavyas, Naveen Krishna, Bhoomika Basavraj, Asha Bhat, Mimicry Gopi, Ravi Srivatsa, Sanya Iyer. The top performers are expected to get direct access to Bigg Boss Kannada 9, slated to premiere this September.