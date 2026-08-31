Bigg Boss Promo: Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeepa to unite for South premiere on September 6

Bigg Boss fans from the South are in for a treat as Bigg Boss Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada are returning to the screens once again with new seasons. Now, in a major crossover promo, all four hosts, Nagarjuna Akkineni , Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kichcha Sudeepa, appear together in a new promo, with the shows set to premiere on September 6, 2026.

Bigg Boss Promo: Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Kichcha Sudeepa unite ahead of South premiere

In a promo that runs for 1 minute and 33 seconds, all four actors, who host the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam editions of the reality show, appear together in a fun food play, trying out different cultures within the same format. With Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mohanlal hosting the Telugu and Malayalam versions, respectively, Vijay Sethupathi and Kichcha Sudeepa return once again for the Tamil and Kannada editions.

Watch it here:

The promo uses a mix-up involving food from the hosts’ respective states to connect the four regional editions while retaining their individual cultural identities.

While Bigg Boss Tamil and Bigg Boss Telugu are in their 10th edition, this will be Mohanlal ’s 8th time returning as host since the show’s inception. Moreover, Bigg Boss Kannada is in its 13th year.

The Tamil version will be available for broadcast on Vijay TV, while the Telugu version will be available on Star Maa. Moreover, the Malayalam show is set to broadcast on Asianet, with the Kannada version airing on Colors Kannada. Additionally, the show’s 24x7 streaming will also be available on the OTT platform JioHotstar.

All the South editions of Bigg Boss will premiere simultaneously on September 6. The four shows will continue to have their own contestants and stories in their respective languages while being part of the same launch event.

Ahead of the premieres this week, digital pre-shows are already available for streaming online, featuring commoners competing with each other. From the full list of participants, the finalists will move on to the main show.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan , is also set to premiere on September 6. It will also mark the actor’s 17th consecutive year as host.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.

ALSO READ: Korean Kanakaraju OTT Release: When and where to watch Varun Tej Konidela, Ritika Nayak’s horror comedy