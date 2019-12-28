Bigg Boss sensation Reshma Pasupuleti to share screen space with Premgi in his next?

Director Suresh Sangaiah officially launched his second film a few days back and during the launch, it was revealed that Premgi Amaren will play the male lead in the film. The yet-to-be-named rural comedy film is being produced by Sameer Bharat Ram, under the banners Super Talkies and Touchwood Studios. Premgi took to his Twitter and revealed that the shooting of the film has started. The film is currently in the first leg of shooting, which is happening at Madurai with the main cast and crew.

Now, it is being reported that Bigg Boss sensation and actor Reshma Pasupuleti will be seen in a key role in the film. Reshma was one of the beloved contestants of the third season of Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. Swayam Siddha, who rose to fame after her appearance in web series, Auto Shankar will be seen as the female lead of this film. Swayam Siddha took to her Instagram space and shared a picture of herself with Premgi and Reshma.

While we are excited to see Premgi on the big screen after a long time, the news of Reshma’s role in the film comes as another good news. More details about the film are expected to be revealed in the next few days. Meanwhile, director Suresh Sangaiah’s directorial debut, Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, was critically acclaimed. The film had Vidharth and Raveena Ravi in the lead roles.