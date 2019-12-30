Bigg Boss Shakthi Vasudevan to be featured in Vetrimaaran’s next film? Find Out

According to media reports, Shakkthi Vasudevan, who rose to fame after his participation in Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss, will be seen collaborating with veteran director Vetrimaaran.

Shakthi Vasudevan, who was one of the famous contestants in the first season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, might be seen collaborating with Vetrimaaran. Apparently, the director approached Shakthi to play a character in his upcoming project. Vetrimaaran will be collaborating with Suriya for his next project. Kalaipuli S Thanu took to Twitter recently and announced the exciting news while also revealing that the film will be bankrolled and released under V Creations.

This indeed is an exciting news for the fans of Vetrimaaran and the fans of Shakthi. While we all know the actor’s talents, he was not seen on the big screen after his 2017 movies Shivalinga and 7 Naatkal. Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran is still basking the success of Asuran, as the Dhanush starrer recently joined the Rs 100 crore club. Asuran, starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead, went on to claim both critical acclaim and audience applause.

There are also reports that hint a possible collaboration of Vetrimaaran with Thalapathy Vijay for a project after Thalapathy 64, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is complete. Sources say that Vetrimaaran had recently met Vijay and narrated a script, which seems to have bowled over Thalapathy. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited. Vijay is currently shooting for Thalapathy 64, which stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main villain. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah play the leading ladies.

Credits :Galatta Media

