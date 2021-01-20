Bigg Boss Tamil 1 fame Raiza Wilson drops bikini clad video and photo as she enjoys her get away in Maldives

Raiza Wilson took to her Twitter space and shared photos and videos from her vacation in Maldives.

Well, it looks like the Maldives is seeing more celebrities from the South entertainment industry than ever in the past few years. While Kajal Aggarwal shared photos from her honeymoon in the island, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had a vacation there for the latter’s birthday. It has just been a while since Yash, his wife Radhika Pandit and their kids posted photos from Maldives, now, Bigg Boss Tamil 1 fame Raiza Wilson has been sharing her photos from her get away in Maldives.

In the latest photos and videos, Raiza has taken over the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos from the beach. Clad in a hot red bikini, Raiza has absolutely aced the look and her video from the beach will make one glued to one’s screen from the beginning to the end.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raiza will be next seen in director Caarthick Raju of Thirudan Police fame's next film which is touted to be an emotional thriller. The yet to be titled flick has Raiza Wilson and Harish Uthaman in the lead roles. It made the headlines when the makers announced that the film was entirely during the lockdown period. The film was shot in a short span of 28 days at a place called Sirumalai in Dindigul. Raiza Wilson also has in her kitty, a film titled Kadhalikka Yarumillai starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role. Guru Somasundaram will also be seen playing a lead role and the film is directed by Kamal Prakash.

