Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Akshita and Asmitha exit Vijay Sethupathi’s show while Jason sacrifices his ‘Free Pass’

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 has continued to deliver unexpected twists and turns, with the latest episode bringing some major developments. In the Diwali special episode, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the show witnessed a double eviction, with contestants Akshita and Asmitha stepping out of the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Akshita and Asmitha step out of Vijay Sethupathi’s show

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Before announcing the first eviction, Vijay Sethupathi called Akshita, Asmitha, and Jason Kaushi forward and asked them to guess which of the three would be leaving the house. The host then revealed Akshita's name, leaving her visibly emotional as she reflected on her journey and the opportunity the show had given her.

The former contestant said, "First of all, thank you so much. For the first time, I have had such a big family that has gone beyond two circles. I am happy to have got this platform because I know how many years I struggled to reach here. When I first came to the show and left, I had never experienced such a big heartbreak. But when I returned, I had never felt such happiness either.”

She added that she would be happy for whoever eventually lifted the trophy. Several housemates became emotional as they hugged her and presented her with gifts before she bid farewell to the show.

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The second eviction followed soon, and Vijay asked the housemates to choose between Asmitha and Jason; their votes were divided between the two contestants. However, the host eventually revealed Asmitha's name on the eviction card.

During her farewell from Bigg Boss Tamil 10 , Asmitha encouraged the remaining contestants to give their best and enjoy the game. "I will support all of you from outside. I wasn't prepared to leave, especially on Deepavali. However, I am happy that I am going to meet my children," she said. The housemates hugged her and presented her with gifts before bidding her goodbye.

Interestingly, the biggest twist of the episode came when Jason decided to hand over his Eviction Free Pass to his in-game rival, Avinash. The four contestants initially placed in the danger zone were Avinash, Asmitha, Akshita, and Jason. Sethupathi then turned to Jason and asked, "Jason, next week is the last week. Are you thinking of using your Eviction Free Pass?"

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Jason revealed that he wanted to use the pass to save Avinash. When Vijay Sethupathi asked why he had chosen him, Jason replied, "I like his gameplay, and he deserves to be here. This is not for my friend, but for my best enemy."

Avinash, however, appeared uncomfortable accepting the offer and insisted that Jason should keep the pass for himself. Vijay pointed out that Avinash could not make that decision on Jason's behalf and confirmed that Jason's choice meant Avinash was safe from eviction.

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