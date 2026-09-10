Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Black Pandi exits Vijay Sethupathi's show after deteriorating health conditions

Bigg Boss 10 witnessed an unexpected development as contestant Black Pandi was forced to leave Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show midway through his journey. The actor’s exit came after concerns about his health surfaced inside the house, bringing his stint on the show to an abrupt end. The development came as a surprise to the housemates, who are still in the early stages of establishing their individual games and equations.

Black Pandi meets medical team



During the episode, Bigg Boss told Black Pandi to the confession room after concerns regarding his health emerged. The contestant subsequently met the medical team, who evaluated his condition and discussed his health reports with him. According to the report, the medical assessment highlighted diabetes-related concerns, following which doctors advised Pandi to step away from the competition and concentrate on his well-being.

Contestants bid an emotional farewell



Following the medical team’s recommendation, Black Pandi prepared to leave the house. His departure turned into an emotional moment as the other contestants gathered to see him off. The housemates expressed their affection and wished him well, reflecting the bond they had formed despite being in the initial phase of a highly competitive reality show.



Black Pandi’s exit marks an unexpected pause in his Bigg Boss Tamil 10 journey. While contestants typically leave the house following nominations and evictions, his departure came for health reasons and was based on medical advice. The episode consequently shifted focus from the competition to the importance of prioritising his health and recovery.

Will Black Pandi return to Bigg Boss Tamil 10?



With Pandi now out of the competition, the remaining contestants will continue their journey without him. However, whether the actor could potentially return to the show after his health improves remains uncertain. For now, his emotional exit adds another unexpected turn to the tenth season, while viewers will be waiting to see how the house dynamics evolve following his departure.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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