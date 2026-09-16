Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Jason and Shama snap at each other on Vijay Sethupathi's show during a task

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, as always, is packed with intense drama and conflicts. Now, in a new promo, it seems that tensions are at an all-time high as contestants Jason Kaushi and Shama M snap at each other during a task, leading to an intense clash.

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Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10: Jason and Shama clash during Run and Save task

In a new promo from Bigg Boss Tamil 10 , Shama is seen attempting to move away from her designated spot during the task. However, Jason grabs her and pulls her back, preventing her from leaving the area. Shama refuses to back down, and the two contestants are seen holding their positions as the situation becomes increasingly tense.

Here’s the promo:

The disagreement soon turns into a verbal exchange. Jason is heard telling Shama, "Everybody knows you. Don't be stupid." Shama responds, “Don't cry.” Their remarks further add to the tension as the other housemates watch the confrontation.

The promo shows the contestants closely observing the argument between Jason and Shama, with neither appearing willing to give in. The situation becomes one of the key highlights of the latest promo.

The clash comes as Shama continues her role as captain while also participating in the ongoing task. With the 'Run and Save' challenge already witnessing tense moments, the latest confrontation introduces another point of conflict among the contestants.

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Now, it remains to be seen how the disagreement between Jason and Shama unfolds in the upcoming episode and whether the task will end the conflict or lead to further tensions inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 10, also known as Bigg Boss: Carnivizha, is the tenth season of the Indian Tamil-language reality television series. In the show, Jason Kaushi is an athlete who entered the show through the pre-show spin-off Bigg Boss: The Common Man.

Meanwhile, Shama M is a former corporate employee and social media influencer who is serving as the captain in the second week of the show.

The Vijay Sethupathi -hosted show is available for broadcast on Vijay TV at 9:30 pm and is also available 24/7 on JioHotstar.

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