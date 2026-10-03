Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Kumaran exits in a shocking move from Vijay Sethupathi hosted show after taking up Rs 5 lakh cash

Bigg Boss Tamil 10, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has had its share of drama and twists over the weeks. Now, the show has witnessed another major development, with contestant Kumaran Thangarajan exiting the reality TV programme after opting for the Rs 5 lakh money box.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Kumaran exits from Vijay Sethupathi’s show

Kumaran's journey on Bigg Boss Tamil 10 came to an emotional end when he chose to walk out of the house with the Rs 5 lakh cash box. The actor, who raised his hand as soon as Bigg Boss announced the offer, said his decision stemmed from concern over his father's health.

Talking about his decision, Kumaran explained why he chose to leave the show, saying, "My father is unwell, and he forgets a lot of things. I am scared now. I want to be with my father. If something happens to him, I don't want to regret it for the rest of my life."

Later, the actor shared a video on Instagram thanking viewers for the love and support he received during his time on the show. After coming out, the actor said he was overwhelmed by the extent of the support waiting for him outside.

He said, "This is your Bigg Boss Kumaran speaking. I still cannot believe that today I am saying that I am Bigg Boss Kumaran. I made this video to thank all of you."

Reflecting on the support, Kumaran recalled his father's advice: "My father has always told me since I was young that I should earn people's love. Knowing that all of you are with me and behind me has given me so much courage."

For the uninitiated, Kumaran is a popular Tamil television actor. He left the Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house after opting for the Rs 5 lakh money box. Bigg Boss Tamil 10, also known as Bigg Boss: Carnivizha, is the tenth season of the Indian Tamil-language reality television series. The Vijay Sethupathi -hosted show airs on Vijay TV at 9:30 pm and is also available 24/7 on JioHotstar.

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