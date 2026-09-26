Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Lakshmi Priya gets evicted from Vijay Sethupathi hosted show in week 3

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi , premiered on TV and OTT earlier this month. Now, after three weeks of its debut, the show has evicted contestant Lakshmi Priya from the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Lakshmi Priya gets evicted from the show

The third week of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 witnessed its latest eviction, with Lakshmi Priya being eliminated from the show. Her exit comes after the “Spotlight” task, which gave contestants an opportunity to showcase their acting skills.

Following the completion of the task, Lakshmi Priya, Muthazhagi, and Ananthi were selected as the worst performers. The three contestants subsequently faced the next stage of the elimination process, with the housemates taking part in a voting process to decide who should leave the Bigg Boss house.

At the end of the voting process, Lakshmi Priya received seven votes, the highest number, and was evicted from the show. The contestant had been actively involved in the house's daily activities and tasks. Her journey also saw her engage in several discussions and disagreements with fellow housemates as the dynamics inside the house continued to change.

Lakshmi's eviction comes at a crucial stage of the season, with the competition beginning to intensify among the remaining contestants.

Just before walking out of the house, Lakshmi Priya openly criticised Avinash. She asked the other contestants not to let Avinash win and strongly expressed her dissatisfaction with how he had handled his responsibilities as the leader. She went so far as to describe him as the worst leader she had seen throughout the Bigg Boss season.

Her statement came after Avinash refused to reconsider the three contestants he had selected as the worst performers. After saying her final goodbyes to the housemates, Lakshmi Priya officially left the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 10, also known as Bigg Boss: Carnivizha, is the tenth season of the Indian Tamil-language reality television series. The Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show is available for broadcast on Vijay TV at 9:30 pm and is also available 24/7 on JioHotstar.

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