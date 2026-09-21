Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Manivannan gets evicted in second week from Vijay Sethupathi's show; Here's what happened

The latest eviction from Bigg Boss Tamil 10 has brought Manivannan's journey inside the reality show to an end. The common-man contestant was eliminated during the show's second week, with host Vijay Sethupathi announcing the result during the weekend episode. His exit comes at an early stage of the competition, as contestants continue to adjust to the dynamics of the house. He is the latest contestant to be eliminated after Black Pandi and Savinya Velu.

Manivannan entered Bigg Boss Tamil as common man contestant

Manivannan was among the participants who entered the house as a common-man contestant, competing alongside established personalities. After entering the house, he had to navigate the competitive environment while getting accustomed to the changing dynamics among his fellow contestants.

Second week eviction changes the house dynamics

The elimination arrived as the competition began gaining momentum. With contestants facing nominations and tasks while simultaneously navigating their relationships inside the house. Manivannan's journey, however, came to an end during the second-week eviction, with Vijay Sethupathi revealing the result during the weekend episode.

Manivannan bids farewell to fellow contestants

Following the announcement, Manivannan said goodbye to the other housemates before making his exit. His departure reduces the number of contestants competing for the title and leaves the remaining participants to continue their journey without him.

Manivannan's elimination marks another change in the composition of the Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house. With the competition still in its early phase, the remaining contestants now have more opportunities to establish themselves and strengthen their individual journeys. Vijay Sethupathi has promised the upcoming episodes will bring new challenges, nominations, shifting equations, and further eliminations as the season moves forward.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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