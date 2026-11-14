Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Muthazhagi fails to control her tears over food shortage on Vijay Sethupathi hosted show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has been witnessing major drama and unexpected twists. Now, Muthazhagi has turned an emotional moment in the house into a major talking point after breaking down in tears over a food shortage.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Muthazhagi fails to control tears over food shortage

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In the Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house, Muthazhagi approached Junior Bigg Boss Ansar in tears. The contestant appeared visibly upset while bringing up an issue that had been troubling her throughout the week. She also expressed disappointment over how her concerns were being handled, leading to a discussion about the responsibilities of the house leadership.

Muthazhagi said that she had never complained about food before but was now finding it difficult to cop with her hunger. She said, "I am hungry. Every time I ask the captain for food, I am told to ask the kitchen team. I have never behaved this way with anyone regarding food before. I am hungry, and my body is aching. I cannot take this anymore. In the morning, they gave me one loaf of bread with cheese and a kiwi. How am I supposed to manage with that? I am constantly feeling hungry."

The contestant further added, “None of us has questioned him about that, not even me. We have always been thinking about how to replace this position and how to take the game forward, and that is all."

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In response, Ansar pointed out that the house and its food were shared equally among all the housemates. Muthazhagi suggested that if the kitchen department did not have enough people, more members should be assigned to it.

Ansar then questioned why she had brought the matter to him instead of raising it directly with the captain earlier.

Bigg Boss: Carnivizha marks the tenth season of the Tamil-language reality television series. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi , the show airs on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM and is also available for 24-hour streaming on JioHotstar.

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