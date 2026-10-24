Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Ramya Krishnan to step in as guest host for reality show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has been generating considerable buzz in recent weeks. Now, actress Ramya Krishnan has stepped in as the show's guest host for the weekend episodes, marking her second stint as a host on the reality show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Vijay Sethupathi gets replaced by Ramya Krishnan as show host

In the latest episode, Ramya Krishnan makes a grand entry as the “Bigg Host” for the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 . She has temporarily taken over hosting duties from Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay has temporarily stepped away from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 due to a severe throat infection and vocal strain, with doctors reportedly advising him to take a week off to recover.

Actress Ramya Krishnan has replaced him as the guest host for the weekend episodes, marking her second stint as the show's host after previously stepping in during Season 5 when Kamal Haasan temporarily isolated following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi is expected to resume his hosting duties next week. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, also known as Bigg Boss: Carnivizha, airs on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 PM on weekends, with 24-hour streaming available on JioHotstar.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in the comedy-drama Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The film follows a desperate man who accidentally gets trapped inside a school restroom, setting off a survival story that forces him to reflect on his life and undergo a personal transformation. The actor also appears in a cameo in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2.

Looking ahead, Vijay Sethupathi will play the lead role in Train, which is slated for release on December 4, 2026.

Additionally, he will headline director Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, co-starring Tabu and Samyuktha. He is also set to star in Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam, alongside Sai Pallavi. Meanwhile, the actor has completed filming for Pocket Novel.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan’s next film with director SU Arun Kumar to be titled Sandiyar? 1st look likely out on his 72nd birthday