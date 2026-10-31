Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Vijay Sethupathi returns to host weekend episode post recovery after Ramya Krishnan’s stint

Bigg Boss Tamil 10, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, saw the actor step away from hosting duties for a week, with Ramya Krishnan stepping in as his replacement. Now, the latest promo features Vijay returning to the hosting stage.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Vijay Sethupathi returns to host show

In the new promo, Vijay Sethupathi announces his return in his trademark style, asking the audience to let the contestants know that he is back just as he had left. He then reflects on how much the house has changed since his last visit, noting that the relationships among the contestants have also undergone significant changes.

Watch the promo:

Vijay then addressed the conflicts among the contestants, referring to the arguments and confrontations in the house. He questioned whether those who call others fools or idiots realise what their statements reveal about themselves, hinting that he may address some of the unresolved issues with the housemates during the weekend episode.

According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi had taken a break from hosting the show last week due to a throat infection. Online reports also suggested that he had strained his voice while dubbing for Pocket Novel.

Meanwhile, Ramya Krishnan stepped in as the guest host for the weekend episodes. This marked her second stint as the show's host, following her appearance in Season 5 when Kamal Haasan temporarily stepped away from hosting duties.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 airs on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 PM on weekends, with 24-hour streaming available on JioHotstar.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in the comedy-drama Baththa , directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The film follows a desperate man who accidentally gets trapped inside a school restroom, setting off a survival story that forces him to reflect on his life and undergo a personal transformation. The actor also makes a cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2.

Looking ahead, Vijay Sethupathi will play the lead role in Train, which is slated for release on December 4, 2026.

Additionally, he will headline director Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, co-starring Tabu and Samyuktha. He is also set to star in Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam, alongside Sai Pallavi. Meanwhile, the actor has completed filming for Pocket Novel.

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