Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Vijay Sethupathi’s show sees major drama as Jason switches team due to TTF Vasan’s leadership

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi , is heading into Day 45 with tensions rising inside the house. The ongoing seventh-week “Survival Battle” task has intensified the rivalry between the Red and Blue teams, with the latest promo showing the Blue Team winning the tie-breaker and gaining an advantage.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10: Vijay Sethupathi’s show sees Jason switching teams during new task

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In the latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 , both teams are seen competing fiercely in the “Survival Battle” task. After securing equal points in the initial rounds, the Red and Blue teams faced a tie-breaker to determine the winner. The Blue Team emerged victorious and used its newly acquired power to block the Red Team from accessing the kitchen, leaving its members struggling to prepare food.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated after Jason switched from the Red Team to the Blue Team, expressing his lack of faith in the Red Team’s captaincy. TTF Vasan questioned Jason about why he had not raised his concerns earlier. Jason responded that the situation had changed, sparking an argument with Avinash.

The confrontation grew heated when Jason challenged Avinash to settle the matter outside the show. Avinash reacted angrily, prompting other Red Team members to intervene and hold him back. With the kitchen restriction adding to the tension, the upcoming episode promises more clashes as the two teams continue their battle.

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In the Day 42 episode, actress Chandini Tamilarasan was evicted from the show. On the same day, fellow contestant Raaghav Ranganathan also left the house following a serious leg injury and related health concerns, bringing his journey on the show to an early end.

Bigg Boss: Carnivizha marks the tenth season of the Tamil-language reality television series. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the show airs on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM and is also available for 24-hour streaming on JioHotstar.

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