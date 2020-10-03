Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Ramya NSK shares VIDEO of her child for the first time

In the video, Ramya can be seen humming something, and her baby boy can be seen trying to mimic her, as Ramya encourages him to go on.

Ramya NSK is one of the most popular playback singers of the South entertainment industry. She has crooned for over 400 songs in different languages. Along with her actor-husband Sathya, she recently welcomed a baby boy. Taking to her Instagram space, Ramya shared a very adorable video of her baby boy, while marveling at how her baby boy is only three months old yet and is singing at pitch already.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "3 months old and he sings on pitch Introducing my baby, Ryan to you all.” In the video, Ramya can be seen humming something, and her baby boy can be seen trying to mimic her, as Ramya encourages him to go on. Fans took to the comments section and expressed how delighted they were to see the video, and congratulated the new mom. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the baby does pretty well trying to mimic his singer mommy.

Ramya got married to Sathya in September last year in a low-key wedding ceremony which was attended by her close friends and family. Apart from singing, Ramya also took part in the second season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Though she was evicted in the first few weeks, she was appreciated for her honesty during her participation.

