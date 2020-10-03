  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Ramya NSK shares VIDEO of her child for the first time

In the video, Ramya can be seen humming something, and her baby boy can be seen trying to mimic her, as Ramya encourages him to go on.
3447 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Ramya NSK shares VIDEO of her child for the first timeBigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Ramya NSK shares VIDEO of her child for the first time
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ramya NSK is one of the most popular playback singers of the South entertainment industry. She has crooned for over 400 songs in different languages. Along with her actor-husband Sathya, she recently welcomed a baby boy. Taking to her Instagram space, Ramya shared a very adorable video of her baby boy, while marveling at how her baby boy is only three months old yet and is singing at pitch already.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "3 months old and he sings on pitch Introducing my baby, Ryan to you all.” In the video, Ramya can be seen humming something, and her baby boy can be seen trying to mimic her, as Ramya encourages him to go on. Fans took to the comments section and expressed how delighted they were to see the video, and congratulated the new mom. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the baby does pretty well trying to mimic his singer mommy. 

Watch the video here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3 months old and he sings on pitch Introducing my baby, Ryan to you all #mybaby #mylove #ramyansk #sathya

A post shared by Ramya NSK (@ramyansk) on

Also Read: Shruti Haasan gives major boss lady vibes as she suits up in black; Watch VIDEO

Ramya got married to Sathya in September last year in a low-key wedding ceremony which was attended by her close friends and family. Apart from singing, Ramya also took part in the second season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Though she was evicted in the first few weeks, she was appreciated for her honesty during her participation.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Singer and Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Ramya NSK and husband Sathya blessed with a baby boy
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Vasundhara Das clears the air after rumours surfaced of her participation in the show
Newlywed Arav promises wife Raahei 'he will always protect her' and shares first set of wedding PHOTOS
Tamil Bigg Boss 1 contestants Harish Kalyan, Snehan attend Arav and Raahei’s wedding; See PHOTOS
Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Kasthuri Shankar SLAMS internet trolls; Says she is 5 years younger than Ajith Kumar
Oviya Helen opens up about Bigg Boss; Says contestants should not be ‘tortured until they commit suicide’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement