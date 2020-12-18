Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Yashika Anand is a sultry siren in these sun kissed PHOTOS; Take a look

In the photos, Yashika was seen in a little black dress while enjoying the sun shine.

Yashika Anand shot to her fame after she contested in the second season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. Though she has acted in a Tamil adult comedy titled Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kutthu, she received a huge fanbase after participating in the show. From time to time, she keeps her fans entertained and engaged with her beautiful photos from her holiday, during festivals and so on. Now, she has shared a set of photos in a little black dress and the sun kissed photos prove yet again that she will be a forever favourite.

She was one of the most popular contestants of the show’s second season. Her relationship with Mahat Raghavendra and her friendship with Aishwarya Dutta are the most popular aspects of the second season. Sharing the new set of sun kissed photos, Yashika wrote, “Shine” along with a star emoticon. She indeed is a shining star in these new photos.

See her photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Aarav’s upcoming film Raajabheema. Apparently, Yaashika will be seen as a journalist in the film. Produced by S Mohan under Surabi Films, Rajabheema’s music score has been composed by Simon K King and cinematography by SR Sathish Kumar. Though the shooting of Rajabheema was wrapped much before Arav starrer Market Raja MBBS, the release of the film was delayed due to unknown reasons. In Market Raja MBBS, Arav played the role of a gangster. The film was not a box office hit. Rajabheema is now expected to give a breakthrough for Arav.

