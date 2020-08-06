Bigg Boss Tamil 2's Yashika Aannand shares fun PHOTOS as she spends her 21st birthday with family & friends

The fans and followers of the beautiful diva, Yashika Aannand wished her on her 21st birthday. The sultry siren was seen donning a shimmery dress as she celebrated her birthday.

The former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2, Yashika Aannand celebrated her 21st birthday along with her friends and family members. The stunner, Yashika Aannand shared some fun photos from the birthday celebrations on her Instagram account. In the Instagram post shared by Bigg Boss Tamil 2's Yashika Aannand, sees her happily posing for photos with her family and friends. The gorgeous diva wrote in her Instagram post, "Thank you for your lovely wishes #21 Sending across love to all of u xoxo." As per news reports, the southern beauty was wished on her birthday by Bhavna Balakrishnan, Sanam Shetty, Vaibhavi Shandilya, and Anjena Kirti.

The fans and followers of the beautiful diva, Yashika Aannand also wished her on her 21st birthday. The sultry siren was seen donning a shimmery green dress and was all smiles as she posed for photos. The diva, who was a part of the popular show, Bigg Boss Tamil 2 was seen in a happy mood. The stunner Yashika Aannand was posing for photos with her family members and friends who were present at her 21st birthday celebrations.

Check out the photos

The fans and followers of the gorgeous beauty Yashika Aannand were delighted to see her pictures from her birthday celebrations along with her family and friends. Yashika Aannand was delighted to see all the love her fans were sending to her on her 21st birthday.

