Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Abhirami to share the screen with Losliya in her Kollywood debut; DEETS INSIDE

After Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Losliya announced her debut with Aari Arujuna starrer, it is reported that Abhirami has also joined the cast of the movie.

Remember the Sri Lankan news anchor Losliya who became a household name with her stint on Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil 3? The lady is all set to make her Kollywood debut with actor Aari Arujuna’s upcoming project. According to media reports, the yet to be titled movie will be helmed by debutant director Albert Rajaa and will be a three heroine flick. And while the actress and her fans are excited about the movie, here is an exciting update about Losliya’s much talked about Kollywood debut.

According to a report published in India Glitz, another Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant has been roped in for the movie. We are talking about Abhirami Venkatachalam who had developed a great bond with Losliya during their stint on the show. According to the media reports, Abhirami will be playing the lead role along with Losliya and Srushti Dange. The announcement was made by Losliya on social media as she shared a video introducing the lead cast of the movie on the occasion of Aari Arujuna’s birthday. In the caption, Losliya also emphasised that the first look of the movie will be unveiled. Reportedly, the movie will be shot in the locales of Malaysia and Pondicherry.

Take a look at the post by Losliya:

Interestingly, apart from this Aari Arujuna starrer, Losliya will also be seen playing a key role in former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh’s Kollywood debut Friendship. With back to back projects coming her way, Losliya’s career is already on the role.

Credits :India Glitz

