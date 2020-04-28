Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Sakshi Agarwal gorges on some dark chocolate; Says 'come let's fall in love'

The stunner, Sakshi Agarwal is expressing her love for some dark chocolate in her latest pictures. Check it out.

The gorgeous diva from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Sakshi Agarwal shared some fun pictures of her gorging on some dark chocolate. The stunner is expressing her love for chocolate in her latest pictures. Sakshi Agarwal looks every bit the diva she is in a black top and denim. The fans and followers of the southern beauty were delighted to see her candid pictures. The south actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account, who are always looking forward to getting a glimpse into her life. The beautiful actress, Sakshi Agarwal recently spoke exclusively to us, talking about her fitness regime during the lockdown period.

Sakshi Agarwal goes on to add that she does different kinds of floor exercises to keep fit amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The sultry diva also said that she makes use of the stairs in the building as a part of her workout routine. While talking about her fitness regime, the actress says that she does exercise for the abs. Sakshi also says that she does lunges, and crunches to keep fit. The fans were delighted to know about Sakshi's fitness mantra and how she is making use of simple ways to stay fit amid the lockdown period.

Check out Sakshi Agarwal's post:

The south siren Sakshi Agarwal became a popular named among the viewers after she featured in the much-loved show, Bigg Boss Tamil 3. As per media reports, the stunner will be starring in some interesting roles. According to news reports, Sakshi Agarwal has some good projects in her kitty.

