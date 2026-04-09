Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Abhirami Venkatachalam slams trolls on Instagram: ‘Anyone expecting me to stand naked…’

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 fame Abhirami Venkatachalam recently took to her social media handle to hit back at Instagram subscribers for making inappropriate demands. The actress and social media personality emphasized that her content consists of creative and artistic posts, not explicit material.

Bigg Boss fame Abhirami Venkatachalam responds to comments by followers

Taking to her social media handle, Abhirami Venkatachalam said, “Dear subscribers, I sincerely thank all those who support me with love. I started this platform to post unique artistic shots of myself, which I have generally never shared or experimented with before.”

The actress continued, “If anyone here is expecting me to appear naked just because of the subscription, you are most welcome to unsubscribe. Telling me what to post is not what I am here for. I am here to share my creativity. People who view it aesthetically are most welcome to share their thoughts. This is not a p*rn site.”

This statement from the actress came after she introduced an Instagram subscription model on her account for exclusive content.

Who is Abhirami Venkatachalam?

Abhirami Venkatachalam is a Tamil actress and a former contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil. She initially made her debut in a YouTube series titled Ctrl Alt Del, and later appeared in the Tamil-Telugu thriller film NOTA, starring Vijay Deverakonda .

The actress then played a key role in Ajith Kumar ’s Nerkonda Paarvai. The legal drama was an official remake of the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink, directed by H. Vinoth.

Featuring Shradha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, and others as co-leads, the film was a box office hit and received critical acclaim.

She later appeared in several films such as Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Vaan Moondru, Vallan, Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga, and more. Apart from her film roles, the actress has also been part of web series and television shows, including Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, Star Music Season 2, Bigg Boss Ultimate Season 1, and others.

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