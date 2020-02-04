Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Losliya to share screen space with Aari Arjuna and Srushti Dange in her next

It looks like Losliya is on a spree of signing movies. The actor, who against a huge fan base after her participation in the famous Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss, has now been roped in to play a key role in a film, which also stars Aari Arjuna or Ethir Neechal fame and Srushti Dange. Directed by Albert Raja, the film also has famous actor Senthil in a prominent role.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan television presenter will also be seen sharing screen space with cricketer turned actor Harbhajan Singh in a film, Friendship. Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar who earlier made Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 and Agni Devi, it is believed that Friendship will provide the break for the TV star.

Losliya Mariyanesan rose to fame after her appearance in Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. She took part in the show’s third season, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. She had a bitter sweet relationship with her co-contestants and the love triangle which involved her and two other contestants, Sakshi and Kavi, was the talk of the show. Though ultimately Mugen Rao won the season, Losliya was one of the most contestants who managed to create a huge fan base during the course of the show. Her co-contestants Mugen Rao and Tharshan have also been roped in to play key roles in two different movies.