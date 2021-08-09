Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Meera Mithun booked for making casteist remarks

Meera Mithun, who rose to fame after her participation in the third season of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 show, has hit the headlines yet again for all the wrong reasons. A police complaint has been filed against Meera Mithun for making casteist remarks. A video of her asking for all members of the Scheduled Caste community to be thrown out of the Tamil Film industry has surfaced on social media.

"I am not speaking ill about members of the SC community. But the members of the community face problems mostly because they are involved in illegal activities and crimes. No one will unnecessarily speak ill of someone without any reason," Meera Mithun has been quoted as per her viral video on Twitter.

"In the film industry, SC directors and other people of the community do cheap things. It is time to chuck out all the SC directors and other people from the film industry. In one instance, a director from Paraiyar (SC) community took the first look at my movie,” she alleged.

Based on a complaint by a leader of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, a Dalit-centric party, a case has been filed against Meera Mithun under sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), 505 (2) of IPC and several sections under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

FIR has been filed with the Madurai Municipal Police Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha IPS seeking an arrest.

