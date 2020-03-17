Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Meera Mitun alleges Vijay’s look from Master poster was copied from her photo

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Budding actor and self-proclaimed supermodel Meera Mitun took to her Twitter space and alleged that the look of Thalapathy Vijay in a poster of his upcoming film Master was copied from her photo from 2019.

Meera Mitun, who rose to fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, got trolled mercilessly, after she alleged that the look of Vijay from one of the film’s initial posters was copied from her photo. Sharing her own photo, which she can be seen with a finger on her lips, she claimed that the poster of Master was copied from her photo from her 2019 shoot.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Who copied Whom. Well, this is my kingfisher ramp after show pics dec 2k19. So answer known lol” Master, which has Thalapathy Vijay as the hero, will have Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as female leads in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Produced by XB Film Creators, the film also starrs Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in a key role. The college drama will hit the big screens this year.

Who copied Whom Well this is my kingfisher ramp after show pics dec 2k19 So answer known lol @MasterMoviePage #MasterAudioLaunchDay pic.twitter.com/m2rCkMzbbX — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) March 15, 2020

The film’s audio was launched in an official event on Sunday in Chennai. Fans have been taking to social media to express their excitement after the audio launch. Three single tracks – Kutti Story, Vaathi Coming, Vaathi Raid were released before the audio launch and all the three songs occupied the top positions in the playlist of Vijay fans. As it is expected that the film will have some amazing stunt sequences, fans are waiting to watch the film on big screens.

