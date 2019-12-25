Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Meera Mitun reacts to CAA protests; Releases a video

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Meera Mitun is an active social media user and this time again, she has released a controversial video. Meera has reacted to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Famous Indian model and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Meera Mitun has been making headlines for a long time now. The controversial lady has been in the news every now and then due to her controversial and bold statements. Meera Mitun also grabbed a lot attention over her stint inside Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Meera is an active social media user and this time again, she has released a controversial video. Meera Mitun has reacted to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The former Bigg Boss contestant has spoken in support of the ruling party.

Meera tweeted, “Silence is the best reply to a fool More Power to you @narendramodi . Your a game-changer that's why you face opposition always. I can relate to you. You are rocking . Keep going.” In the series of tweets, she further added how CM Jayalalithaa would have supported PM Modi for the same.

The tweet read, “Good things are never welcomed at first but realized after a decade. Power of ur CAA and it's efficacy will be known in future. You are always right @narendramodi and that's why your our @PMOIndia . You inspire me Late CM Jayalalithaa Amma would have supported you for the same.”

Earlier, Meera had accused Kamal Haasan of nepotism after she was replaced with Tamil star’s daughter Akshara Haasan in the film. She wrote, "So it's clear now that nepotism is at its peak in Kollywood. The clout of Kamal Haasan ensured I am out of this movie and his own daughter is cast in this movie. Also, (director) Naveen and producer T Siva, your double standards are exposed."

