Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Sakshi Agarwal recollects Kaala memories; Shares PHOTOS with Rajinikanth

Sakshi Agarwal, who shot to her fame after her participation in the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, took to her Instagram space and shared some photos from the sets of Kaala. Sharing the photos, she stated that though some of her scenes were cut from the film, it was not possible for anyone to make her forget the memories she had during the filming process. She also shared the working stills and photos with director Pa Ranjith.

Sharing the photos, Sakshi wrote, “Though the scenes could be deleted from the movie, but the awesome memories of #Kaala days will remain in my heart forever Some of the best times ever with the one and only #Superstar”. Well, it goes without saying that the film means a lot to Sakshi Aggarwal as she had shared the screen space with Rajinikanth. Helmed by Pa Ranjith, it was one of the critically acclaimed films of Kollywood.

Other than Kaala, Sakshi was seen sharing screen space with other Kollywood biggies, including Ajith Kumar. She made her debut in Kollywood with Atlee Kumar directorial Raja Rani, where she shared the screen space with Nayanthara and Arya. She has been playing as supporting character in many megahit films. With Ajith Kumar, she was seen in the film Viswasam, where she again shared the screen space with Nayanthara. Before the lockdown was imposed, she took a short break from the entertainment industry. It is expected that she will soon announce her next film.

