Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Sandy Master thanks everyone for making his ‘quarantine birthday’ special

Sandy Master's fans and his friends from the industry showered him with birthday wishes on social media.

Kollywood’s popular choreographer and Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Sandy Master celebrated his birthday on July 5. His fans and his friends from the industry showered him with birthday wishes on social media. Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo for himself and stated that his ‘quarantine birthday’ was made special with the wishes of people. He finished the post with his signature advice, asking people to enjoy and have fun in life.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Thank you so much for all your love and support!!! Your blessings and prayers made my quarantine bday sooo special! Your wishes motivate me to push forward to achieve more and more!!! Thank you all!! Love you all!! Life ah enjoy pannunga, Fun pannunga. With love SANDY.” In the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, he emerged as the runner up, while Mugen Rao was the title winner. His timely counters and witty humor were one of the major reasons for the season’s success.

Check Sandy Master's Instagram post here:

Sandy Master was one of the most favourite contestants who managed to create a huge fan base during the course of the show. The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil had many popular contestants and there were many controversies in it. Sandy master’s debut film as a choreographer was the 2014 Tamil film Aaaah. He shote to his fame after choreographing for STR’s Vaalu. He has also collaborated with Superstart Rajinikanth in the film Kabali.

