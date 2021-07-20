Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Sandy Master & wife Dorathy Sylvia celebrate baby shower ceremony of their second child

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 fame Sandy Master and his wife Dorathy Sylvia are expecting their second baby. The couple are on cloud nine now as they are set to welcome a new member into the family. Yesterday, Dorathy’s baby shower took place and they shared a few glimpses from the ceremony on their social media platforms. Sylvia’s baby shower function was held with their close friends and family members including Kala master, Dhivyadharshini, Madhavi Raj, Rio Raj, Robo Shankar and others in attendance.

Dorathy Sylvia took to instagram to share photos from the baby shower and wrote, “Thank you for all the constant blessings and prayers. 9th Month Baby shower done at our Home Sweet Home. Nothing but Grateful forever for all your love. For our Family.” Take a look at the photos here:

Sandy Master and his wife Dorathy Sylvia got married on August 20, 2017. They have a daughter named Suzzannah Michelle.

On the work front, Sandy became a household name with his praiseworthy performance in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. He will make his silver screen debut in the movie 333 as a lead. He has worked as a choreographer for many movies. Sandy made his TV debut with the show Maanada Mayilada. He co-judged reality shows like Dancing Super Stars and Kings of Dance.