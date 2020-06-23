  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul ink each other’s names ahead of their wedding

After being in a relationship for more than six months, they both are all set to tie the knot on June 27.
6226 reads Mumbai
After Tamil Bigg Boss 3 contestant announced on social media about her wedding plans, fans and followers of the former actor have been keenly watching her for more updates about the wedding. In what looks like a treat to her followers, she shared a photo of herself along with her fiance which is now the talk of the town. In the photo, they have flaunted the tattoo they both had. While Vanitha inked Peter’s name, Peter inked Vanitha’s name.

After being in a relationship for more than six months, they both are all set to tie the knot on June 27. Vanitha quit her acting career after her first marriage to Akash. She has a son and a daughter with Akash. After she parted ways with Akash, she remarried and has a daughter from her second marriage. However, she divorced her second husband after they hit a rough patch. As far as her participation in Tamil Bigg Boss 3 is concerned, she was considered as the boldest contest of all and she is known for taking up issues with anyone without batting an eye.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar CONFIRMS her wedding plans; To tie the knot with Peter Paul

Etched for love

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Etched for love

A post shared by Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijaykumar) on

While there’s no official confirmation about her marriage, this news is now trending in the Tamil film industry. Vanitha made her acting debut with Thalapathi Vijay starrer Chandralekha in the year 1995. Directed by Nambirajan, the film opened to mixed reviews and it was a disaster at the Box office. After Chandralekha, Vanitha appeared alongside Rajkiran in the 1996 film Manikkam. She made her Mollywood debut with the film Hitler Brothers and Tollywood debut with the devotional fantasy Devi.

