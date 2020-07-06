  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul’s candid pics speak volumes about their love

As Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul’s marriage gets mired in controversy, here’s a look at the newlyweds candid pics.
Former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar is one of the actresses who is known for wearing her heart on the sleeves. The lady believes in living life on her terms and her carefree and bold attitude often makes it the centre of attraction. Recently, Vanitha made the headlines after she married her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Peter Paul in a private ceremony. While the diva has been on cloud nine post this new phase of her life, their wedding life stuck a controversy after Paul’s first wife Elizabeth alleged that they haven’t been divorced yet.

Ever since then a lot has been said about the couple and the married life. And while Vanitha has been going strong with her stand and has been supporting her husband, she also grabbed the eyeballs after she shared a love filled picture with Peter Paul wherein the latter was seen kissing the former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 actress on her forehead. The picture surely made our heart melt.

Amid the ongoing controversy, here’s a look at some of the candid pics of Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul which speak volumes about their love:

Meanwhile, after Peter Paul’s first wife Elizabeth filed a complaint against him for abandoning her and their kids without the legal formalities, the filmmaker’s son alleged that he was an alcoholic. In fact, he also claimed that while they tried getting Peter Paul admitted to a rehab, he would allegedly try escaping the rehab centre and even injured himself.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

she deserves all the happiness after her tumultuous life . Hope at least this marriage brings peace to her . Her's wishing her all the best.

