Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar CONFIRMS her wedding plans; To tie the knot with Peter Paul

Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar took to her Twitter space and announced that he is getting mareied to Peter Paul this month.
Yesteryear actress and Tamil Bigg Boss 3 contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar will tie the knot with long time boyfriend Peter Paul, a filmmaker by profession on June 24 in a low key wedding. The wedding will be attended by close friends and family members. According to reports, she confirmed the wedding and assured that they will follow all measures Vanitha added that she will follow the government norms during her wedding.

Taking to her Twitter space, she confirmed the wedding plans. She wrote in her statement, "He walked out of a dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly, I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help and support for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm stress-free and well taken care of."

This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. Her first marriage was with one Akash, whom she divorced in 2007. She has a son named Vijaya Srihari from her first marriage, who is with Akash now. Later, she got married to Anand Jay Rajan and the couple ended their marriage in 2012. From the second marriage, she has two daughters namely Jovitha and Jaynitha. She has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She has also produced a film titled MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal.

