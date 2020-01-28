Bigg Boss Tamil 3 winner Mugen Rao’s father Prakash Rao passes away due to cardiac arrest

Mugen Rao, who had won Bigg Boss Tamil 3, has lost his father Prakash Rao on Monday. Reportedly, Prakash Rao died of a major cardiac arrest.

Ever since Mugen Rao won Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in 2019, the actor has become the talk of the town. The BBT3 winner has garnered a huge fan following with his stint on the popular reality show despite facing criticism over his temperament issues in the house. However, today Mugen has been making the headline for rather unfortunate news as his father Prakash Rao passed away on Monday (January 27) evening. He was 51. According to media reports, Prakash breathed his last due after suffering from a major cardiac arrest.

The news of Mugen’s father’s demise was confirmed by former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Abhirami Venkatachalam who shared a collage of the father-son duo on social media. In the caption, Abhirami wrote, “Rip Prakash Rao Stay Strong Baby @themugenrao #Mugen.” According to a report published in Times of India, Prakash Rao’s last rites will take place today. Needless to say, his sudden demise has sent down a shock wave across the Tamil film industry including Mugen’s fans across the world and they have been paying their condolences on social media.

Meanwhile, there are reports that after grabbing the eyeballs with his journey on Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and emerging as the most famous contestant of the popular reality show which was hosted by superstar Kamal Hassan, Mugen Rao is all set to make his big screen debut now. Reportedly, he has been roped in to play a lead role in producer SN Rajarajan’s upcoming production which will be made under his K Productions.

Credits :Times Of India

