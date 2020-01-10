Bigg Boss Tamil 3's Kavin shares a throwback photo of him as he reminisces his life changing BB journey

Kavin, who walked out of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 with a cash prize, took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him which was clicked by his friend.

Kavin, who was part of the TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 3 took to his Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself. He shared a picture that was clicked by his friend before he entered the show. He captioned the same as, "A symbolic send off. This picture was taken by my friends on the day before i entered into BB house.. It was their way of wishing me luck.. :) Looking back at how certain things have changed from that night..!"

For the unversed, Kavin, who was touted as a potential winner of the reality show, chose to walk out of it with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs. He had even shared an emotional message explaining why he took the decision. He was embroiled in many controversies due to his flirtatious nature towards many female contestants. Post the eviction, during the discussion with host Kamal Haasan, he confessed a lot of things. He shared how he was feeling guilty for not being able to speak with his family during the Freeze and Free task. He had even said that he wanted his pals to be in the finale and revealed that he did not intend to compete with Sandy, Sherin and others during Ticket to Finale task.

Speaking of him, he is best known for his role in Tamil TV serial Saravanan Meenatchi. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

