Bigg Boss Tamil 3's Kavin shares a throwback PIC reminiscing his old times; Take a look

Bigg Boss Tamil 3's ex - contestant Kavin has recently shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle along with a nostalgic post. Check it out.

It has been months since the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil came to an end. However, the news and gossips related to the contestants of the show still make headlines and grab the attention of netizens. Kavin M, who happens to be one of the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, is also an instrumental part of the Tamil entertainment industry. He gained immense fame post his exit from the show and now enjoys a massive fan following too.

Recently, Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma actor took to social media and reminisced some of his memories related to Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Kavin has actually shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle which was taken by one of his friends prior to his entry into the BB house. He writes, “A symbolic send of. This picture was taken by my friends on the day before i entered into BB house.. It was their way of wishing me luck.. :) Looking back at how certain things have changed from that night..”

Check out Kavin’s latest Instagram post below:

Kavin is considered to be one of the most popular housemates of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. He was also in the news because of his close relationship with fellow housemate Losliya Mariyanesan. The two of them are now, in fact, all set to collaborate for the upcoming season of the show Raja Rani. On the work front, Kavin has also appeared in movies like Sathriyan and TV shows like Thayumanavan and Saravanan Meenatchi.

