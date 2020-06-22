  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 3's Kavin thanks fans for their birthday wishes: The love you've been giving is indescribable

Kavin who rose to fame after his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 3 turns a year older today. He has expressed his gratitude towards fans for their birthday wishes.
Kavin Raj's popularity rose to greater heights post his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The talented actor has turned a year older today and is being showered with wishes from all over the country. He has also appeared in multiple movies and television shows and has become one of the latest sensations of the entertainment industry down in the South. As of now, the actor is quite overwhelmed after receiving the birthday wishes from his fans, well-wishers, and loved ones.

The actor has taken to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note of gratitude for everyone that reads, “When darkness surround us, it is only love and the people who are around us who give us light and help us travel this journey in a better way. I don't know what I did to deserve this. But the love you all have been giving me is indescribable and brighter than the sun's light guiding me into a right way. I'll work hard to make sure I grow to be a good human being worthy of all this love. Thank you each and everyone for everything. Love you all... Ellarum nalla irupom..”

Check out Kavin’s latest Instagram post below:

The actor’s former housemates from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 including Sandy Master, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Reshma Pasupuletihave also wished him on his birthday. On the professional front, Kavin will be next seen in the movie titled Lift in which he has been paired up opposite Amritha Aiyer. It has been directed by Vineeth Varaprasad. Many of his friends and colleagues from the industry have also wished him luck for his new movie on social media. He will reportedly play a pivotal role in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor. 

