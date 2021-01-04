Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aajeedh gets evicted from the show; Kamal Haasan lets contestants seek votes from audience

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss' fourth season, Aajeedh got evicted from the Kamal Haasan hosted reality show.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the host Kamal Haasan offered the housemates, a special opportunity to campaign for themselves. The housemates stood up and spoke for themselves as to why they deserve to win the Bigg Boss title. Balaji Murugadoss, who has been receiving a lot of flak in the previous few episodes, said that his anger issues are because he grew up in a household where people easily lose their temper. Ramya, who has also been receiving criticism, said that she deserves the title as she has always been truthful.

Aari Arjuna explained how he emphasised the importance of not wasting food and always followed what was in the rule book. Later, the topic of eviction was picked up by the host Kamal Haasan. He first announces Somsekhar and Shivani were in safe zone. Then he announced that Aajeedh was the contestant to get evicted from the show. Aajeedh expressed that he was not sad to get evicted and sang his favourite song. After spending a few emotional moments with the housemates, he left the house.

After he got out, Aajeedh was welcomed on stage by Kamal Haasan, where they both discussed how he would have gotten evicted on the third week, but his no eviction pass saved him. Aajeedh expressed his happiness of staying for over 90 days in the house. A video compilation of Aajeedh’s days in the house was played to him in the end.

Credits :Star Vijay

