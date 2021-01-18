Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjuna declared the ultimate winner of Kamal Haasan's show

Bigg Boss Tamil 4's season grand finale happened on Sunday and we have got the name of the winner too! Read on for further details.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 began with a blast three months ago with Kamal Haasan returning as its host. Despite the unprecedented situation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to move on with the show and its grand premiere took place on October 4, 2020. Unlike the previous seasons, BB Tamil 4 did not have a live audience for the very first time. Reportedly, the show began on a slow note but eventually picked up pace later on.

After keeping the audience hooked to the television sets all this time, the grand finale of the reality show was held on Sunday and yes, we have got the winner's name here. He is none other than Aari Arjuna who beat Balaji Murugadoss and lifted the trophy and whopping prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Apart from Aari and Balaji, Rio Raj, Som Shekhar, and Ramya Pandian also reached the finale earlier after having survived more than 100 days inside the BB house.

Check out this photo of Aari Arjun lifting the winner's trophy:

Talking about Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, it initially began with the entry of 16 contestants inside the house namely Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekhar, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique, Vel Murugan, Jithan Ramesh, Anitha Sampath, Gabriella Charlton, Aranthangi Nisha, Shivani Narayanan, Harris, Sanam Shetty, and Samyuktha Karthik. Later on, two wild card entrants also came to the show namely Suchitra Ramadurai and Archana Chandhoke.

Credits :Vijay Television

