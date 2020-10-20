Bigg Boss Tamil 4: After Archana, Suchitra to enter the house as the next wildcard contestant?

While there's no official announcement regarding this report yet, this news has still come as an exciting one to the fans of the reality show.

The fourth season of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched a couple of weeks back and the reality show is already seeing its drama. The show saw its first wild card contestant, Archana, who entered the house with a bang. Now, a report has come up stating that Suchitra will be entering the house as a wild card contestant. It goes without saying that the show will get more interesting if this report turns out to be true.

While no official announcement has been made on this yet, fans are taking to social media to express their excitement as soon as the news came up. So far, Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthanggi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique, Archana and Somashekar are the contestants in the house. The first contestant to get eliminated was .

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Velmurugan gets cornered; Bala forces Nisha to speak up

Meanwhile, the show is seeing some high voltage drama already. The fight between Rio and Suresh continued as usual. Meanwhile, in the latest promo for the next episode, we can see that the contestants were separated in two teams, out of which one team is given the costumes of demons, while the other team was given costumes of iconic characters from Tamil movies which are well known for their comedy.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Indiaglitz

Share your comment ×