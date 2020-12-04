Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Anitha protests & refuses to take part in task as housemates compete with each other

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss' 4th season, contestants fought with each other during a task and Anitha Sampath walked out of it saying that she was not being treated well.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss season 4, contestants were asked to stand in orderly positions according to their performance in the previous call center task. While Archana argued that she deserves to stand in the first place because her answers were brutally honest, Balaji said that he deserves the first place as he was asked more difficult questions and his answers were also honest. This resulted in fight among all the housemates and they all ended up yelling at each other.

While Anitha Sampath insisted that she deserves the second position, Jithan Ramesh said that it did not make any sense to make her stand in the second position. She got offended by the way he spoke and stepped out of the place where the task was happening. She said that she was not in the game and she would not occupy any position. While Archana asked her which position she wanted to stand in, Anitha said that she does not want anything.

All the other contestants got annoyed by the way Anitha behaved and they all expressed that she got on their nerves. Meanwhile, in the latest promo of the show’s next episode, Balaji Murugadoss and Anitha Sampath were seen questioning Aari as to why he supported Sanam Shetty during the task. Anitha said that he showed favouritism towards Sanam Shetty during the task. Balaji asked how could it be fair to support Sanam Shetty when the other housemates performed better than her.

