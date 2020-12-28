Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Anitha Sampath gets evicted from the Kamal Haasan hosted show

The latest episode had Jayam Ravi as a special guest and Anitha Sampath became the latest contestant to get evicted from the show.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Anitha Sampath became the latest contestant to get evicted from the show. Anitha, who entered the house on day one, sustained in the house for 84 days, and she got evicted on the 12th week. Five contestants, including Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Shivani Narayanan, Gabriella Charlton and Aajeedh Khalique were nominated for eviction. On Saturday’s episode, Aari got saved. Actor Jayam Ravi made a special appearance on Sunday’s episode and he announced that Shivani and Gabriella were.

Anitha and Aajeedh were the last two contestants who were in the danger zone. Finally, host Kamal Haasan announced that Antiha was the person to get evicted. Hearing her name, Anitha said that she was not too sad. She requested the housemates not to damage the piggy bank and it safely with her things. Bigg Boss called Anitha and said that she has followed all the rules while being in the house. However, Bigg Boss told her that she has to break it as it is a rule. However, she refused to do so saying that she was emotionally attached to it.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan is the ultimate beach babe as she flaunts neon glasses & chic outfit; See PHOTOS

As she did not accept to break it, Bigg Boss ordered the captain of the week, Balaji Murugadoss to break it open. Kamal Haasan welcomed Anitha Sampath on the stage and said that there was a huge fluctuation from audience’s support to her. She said that she did not expect to stay this long and got emotional when the video compilation of her days in the house was played.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×