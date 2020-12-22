Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Anitha Sampath loses her cool after Aari takes her parents’ & husband’s name during a task

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, contestants were asked to perform a task, which brought confusion in the house.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, a new task was announced by the Bigg Boss. Several words were written in pieces of paper and they were placed in a bowl. They were asked to pick a paper and read the word based on which a question will be asked. During the task, Aari was asked who according to him is the most demotivated contestant in the house. He said he would name Anitha Sampath as the most demotivated contestant.

When he tried to explain why he said so, he took up the names of Anitha’s parents and her husband’s names. Irked by this, Anitha cut him off and told him he cannot bring up their name. He also sarcastically asked her if he did not know while coming inside the house that she would not be meeting her family. Anitha got further infuriated by this and yelled at him for taking up their name.

On the other hand, Aari asked Ramya Pandiyan to tell openly whom she would nominate next week. She said she would nominate Gabriella and Aari for elimination. Balaji, who came next, asked Aari whom he would want with him if at all he gets to be there till finale. Meanwhile, in the latest promo of the show’s next episode, the housemates were divided into two groups and they were asked to collect balls. Whichever team collected the maximum would be declared as the winner.

Credits :Star Vijay

