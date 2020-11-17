Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Anitha & Suchitra get more nominations for elimination; Balaji opens up on relationship

When it was told that contestants gave 'romantic relationship' in the house was one of the reasons for this week's nomination, Balaji Murugadoss lost his cool.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, contestants took up the nomination task. While several others were nominated, Anitha Sampath and Suchitra got the maximum nominations for elimination. During his turn, Aari Arjuna said that he nominated Balaji and hinted at the closeness that he has been sharing with the co contestant Shivani. He suspected that they both were having a romantic relationship and that he has been making bad decisions only because of that.

Later, when Bigg Boss announced the nominees for elimination, he revealed the words that everyone used to justify their nominations. When he announced that love and romantic relationship was one of the reasons, Balaji lost his cool and said that there was no such thing. He also said that he would come back and tell everyone if there was any romantic relationship. He also said that they both were close but there was no place for love.

Meanwhile, contestants had no nomination last week on account of Diwali. It is also to be noted that they lost their luxury budget task and they did not receive any points for the same. While it was blamed on Balaji Murugadoss, he said that he misunderstood the task and did not perform well. He also apologised for the same. Later, when Kamal Haasan hosted the weekend episode, he questioned Suchitra, Balaji Murugadoss, and Sanam Shetty.

