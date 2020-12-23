Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Archa, Ramesh and Nisha’s PHOTO during their reunion goes viral; Take a look

Sharing the photo, Archana stated that friendship helps people navigate even the toughest obstacles with ease.

After getting evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil house, Archana took to her social media space and shared a photo, where she was seen with her co contestants from the season Jithan Ramesh and Arandhaangi Nisha. The trio had a reunion after Archana’s eviction and the photo is now going viral. Sharing the photo, Archana stated that friendship helps people navigate even the toughest obstacles with ease.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “The bonds of friendship that we forge along the way in our lives help us to navigate even the toughest of obstacles with ease. Muzhgaatha shipae friendship than Love you guys !!!” Before this, Archana shared a video, where her family was seen giving her a warm welcome after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house. In the video, she was seen hugging her daughter tight as her dog showered her with kisses. Her mother welcomed her with a traditional harathi, while another person garlanded her.

See her post here:

Archana got evicted from the show during the latest process of elimination. Though her eviction came as an unexpected eviction, Archana did not act surprised when her name was announced. She said that she was happy to be back home finally after so many days away from her family. All the other contestants expressed their shock to see her get out of the house. When they started to get emotional, she encouraged them to give her a happy send-off.

