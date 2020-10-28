Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Archana & Balaji Murugadoss engage in ugly spat; Anitha Sampath has an emotional breakdown

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil had Balaji Mururugadoss and Archana engage in an ugly spat while having a conversation about something that the former said.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss’ fourth season, the housemates were divided into two groups and they were given a task. A set up of a gold mine was made and they were asked to dig gold coins. Which ever team finds more gold coins wins the task. Though the contestants started the task with complete enthusiasm, Sanam Shetty told her opposite team members to pause for a while before starting unnecessarily. It did not go well with the team and they all yelled at Sanam.

Balaji Murugadoss and Archana engaged in an ugly spat. Archana told everyone in the bedroom that Balaji spoke badly of the others in the house by saying that he would make everyone manually grind batter. When Archana told everyone about it, they all got mad and questioned Balaji’s intentions for saying so. Rio Nisha and the other contestants backed Archana and questioned Balaji. This did not go well with him and he tried to explain why he said so.

On the other hand, Anitha Sampath had an emotional breakdown when she was in the confession room. She said that she was feeling bad about everything. Anitha said that she felt as though everything was her fault and she feels lonely in the house. She said that no one stood up for her or no one was with her when she was having a tough time in the house.

Credits :Star Vijay

