Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Archana Chandhoke enters the house as a wild card contestant in the latest promo

As soon as she came inside the house, all contestants started gathering up near her and they all discussed various issues.

The fourth season of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched a couple weeks back and the reality show is already witnessing some top notch dramatic moments. When the show’s launch was announced, it was reported that anchor Archana Chandhoke will be a contestant in the season. However, when the show was launched, Archana did not make an entry. Now, the latest promo shows Archana making an entry to the house, as all the other contestants cheered for her.

This has come as a sweet surprise to the fans and they are taking to social media to express their excitement as soon as the news came up. So far, Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, , Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthangi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique and Somashekar are the contestants in the house. It goes without saying that the show will be even more entertaining with Archana joining as a new contestant, for we all know her spontaneous sense of humor.

Meanwhile, in the second promo of the day, it can be seen that the contestants are mocking Suresh Chakravarthi on various aspects. While he was cornered by all the other contestants in the last few episodes, the latest episode showed him trying to get along with everyone by holding talks with some contestants.

