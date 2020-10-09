Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Archana Chandhoke to make an entry as a wild card contestant?

When the season's launch was announced, it was reported that Archa will be a contestant. However, she did not appear during the launch, and now it is being reported that she will make a wild card entry.

The fourth season of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched last week and the reality show is already seeing its drama. When the show’s launch was announced, it was reported that anchor Archana Chandhoke will be a contestant in the season. However, when the show was launched, Archana did not make an entry. Now, new media reports have come up stating that Archana will make an entry to the house very soon as a wild card contestant.

While no official announcement has been made on this yet, fans are taking to social media to express their excitement as soon as the news came up. So far, Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, , Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthanggi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique and Somashekar are the contestants in the house. It goes without saying that the show will be even more entertaining if Archana joins, for we all know her spontaneous sense of humor.

When the show was launched, it was announced that the fourth season will not have any live audience and they will all be present digitally. On the day of its launch, Kamal Haasan gave a glimpse of the house and then welcomed viewers digitally. He also started the season by thanking corona warriors digitally. The season is experiencing some high voltage drama already with the talks of ‘Kurumpadam’ coming up.

