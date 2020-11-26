Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Archana to face the wrath for violating a basic rule of the house?

While speaking, Archana muted hers and Som's microphone and this is a basic rule violation inside Bigg Boss Tamil house.

In the last episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the makers of the reality show transformed the house into a call centre and the housemates had to get into the roles assigned by Bigg Boss. The contestants were divided into two teams- one of the executives and other customers. Gabby, Balaji, Anitha, Samyuktha, Shivani, Aajeedh, and Ramesh were a part of the executive team while Aari, Sanam, Archana, Nisha, and Rio played the role of customers. Meanwhile, a promo of the reality show is doing rounds that shows Archana, Rio Raj, Nisha and Som discussing something while eating food together.

While speaking, Archana muted hers and Som's microphone and this is a basic rule violation inside Bigg Boss Tamil house. Twitterati have posted the video and are asking the makers to take strict action against it. Archana and Som have violated this basic rule of the house and it remains to see if Bigg Boss or Kamal Haasan takes a class on the same during the weekend episodes. Well, only time will tell! Meanwhile, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, last week Suchitra got eliminated from Bigg Boss house and on her exit, viewers praised her for speaking her heart out and right about each contestant.

She was nominated for the eviction along with Som Shekar, Rio Raj, Aari Arjuna, Samyuktha Karthik, Anitha Sampath and Balaji Murugadoss.

